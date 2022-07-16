Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,411 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Value Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FVAL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 630.7% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 142,856 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $427,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FVAL stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45.

