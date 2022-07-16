Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 3.0% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

