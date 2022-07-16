Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. The company has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.