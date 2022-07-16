Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,150 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $189,342,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 854.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,226,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,030.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 647,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 590,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

