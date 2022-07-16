Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,126 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,126 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $84.42 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $84.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

