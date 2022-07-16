Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,105 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 4.7% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Prologis worth $745,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,614,000 after purchasing an additional 520,675 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $64,541,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 2.4 %

Prologis stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

