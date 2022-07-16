Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUNG. Citigroup cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $83,012 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pulmonx Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Pulmonx by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,551,000 after buying an additional 1,970,200 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Pulmonx by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,681,000 after buying an additional 1,328,474 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth $17,214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 375.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 395,566 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUNG opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $592.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.69. Pulmonx has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $45.49.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

