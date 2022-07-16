PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $172.89

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.89 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 187.80 ($2.23). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 185.40 ($2.21), with a volume of 179,704 shares traded.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 210.19. The company has a market capitalization of £532.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

