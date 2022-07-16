Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $20.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.71 and its 200 day moving average is $132.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

