Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $8.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $172.80 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

