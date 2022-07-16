Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Agree Realty Co. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Agree Realty’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADC. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ADC opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Agree Realty by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 82,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.87%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

