Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 211.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

