QUAI DAO (QUAI) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $180,451.78 and approximately $92,249.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00048291 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021660 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001779 BTC.
QUAI DAO Profile
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO.
QUAI DAO Coin Trading
