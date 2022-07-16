Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Up 78.9% in June

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the June 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Quarterhill Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS QTRHF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $133.03 million for the quarter.

Quarterhill Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QTRHF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quarterhill from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quarterhill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

See Also

