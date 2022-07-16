Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. CL King decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.67.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $123.57 and a 1 year high of $256.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.55.

Insider Transactions at Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.