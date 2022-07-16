Raymond James Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $265.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.76.

ODFL stock opened at $255.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

