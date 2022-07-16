Raymond James Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $265.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.76.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.8 %
ODFL stock opened at $255.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
