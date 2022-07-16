Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.27

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.27 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 11218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

In related news, Director Meridee Moore purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Rayonier by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 187,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Rayonier by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

