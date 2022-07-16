Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,007,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,775 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for approximately 3.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 1.17% of Realty Income worth $485,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $376,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $68.50.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.