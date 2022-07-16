Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.23

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Further Reading

