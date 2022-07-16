Reef (REEF) Reaches Market Cap of $72.30 Million

Reef (REEF) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Reef has a market capitalization of $72.30 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Reef has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,277.95 or 1.00009152 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00188833 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,736,207,610 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

