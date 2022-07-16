Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Update

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the June 15th total of 305,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Regis Resources Price Performance

Shares of Regis Resources stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,634. Regis Resources has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGRNF. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $1.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regis Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

