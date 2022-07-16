Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Update

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,100 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the June 15th total of 675,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

Reliq Health Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. Reliq Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.03.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative return on equity of 251.19% and a negative net margin of 138.44%.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

