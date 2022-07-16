Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Renault in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Renault’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($37.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Renault from €45.00 ($45.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Renault from €62.00 ($62.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Renault from €40.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Renault Trading Up 6.2 %

Renault Company Profile

Renault stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

