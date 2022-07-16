ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) Insider Barbara Staehelin Acquires 127,000 Shares

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) insider Barbara Staehelin acquired 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £38,100 ($45,313.99).
ReNeuron Group Stock Performance
Shares of RENE stock opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.37) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £17.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. ReNeuron Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 135 ($1.61).
About ReNeuron Group
