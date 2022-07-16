ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) Insider Barbara Staehelin Acquires 127,000 Shares

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) insider Barbara Staehelin acquired 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £38,100 ($45,313.99).

ReNeuron Group Stock Performance

Shares of RENE stock opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.37) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £17.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. ReNeuron Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 135 ($1.61).

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in the partnering stage in china and outside china for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

