ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) versus Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Critical Comparison

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Entergy and ReNew Energy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 1 3 4 0 2.38 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

Entergy currently has a consensus target price of $121.93, indicating a potential upside of 10.72%. ReNew Energy Global has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.25%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Entergy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 8.99% 10.44% 2.03% ReNew Energy Global N/A -9.72% -1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entergy and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Entergy and ReNew Energy Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $11.74 billion 1.91 $1.12 billion $5.24 21.02 ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million 3.06 -$212.00 million N/A N/A

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Volatility & Risk

Entergy has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Entergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Entergy beats ReNew Energy Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment is involved in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. The company generates electricity through gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. Its power plants have approximately 26,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, which include 6,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1913 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides energy management services for public utilities, commercial, and industrial customers. As of March 31, 2021, its portfolio consisted of 9.86 GW of wind and solar energy projects, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 5.60 GW projects were commissioned and 4.26 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global plc was founded in 2011 and is based in Gurugram, India.

