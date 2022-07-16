Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Short Interest Update

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:REVH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. 1,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,926. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVH. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,311,000 after buying an additional 989,557 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 497.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 694,079 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,641,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 373.9% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 647,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 511,058 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

