Rewardiqa (REW) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $13,386.68 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000321 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004263 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00116472 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

REW is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

