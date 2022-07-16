RioDeFi Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $2.51 million and $387,719.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,661.72 or 1.00021828 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 300,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

