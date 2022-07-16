Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.09. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

