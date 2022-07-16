Robert W. Baird Trims WNS (NYSE:WNS) Target Price to $84.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WNS. Cowen dropped their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WNS will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

