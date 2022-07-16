Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.46.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.77.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,940.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,792 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $470,317,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after buying an additional 13,971,123 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after buying an additional 10,405,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,512,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after buying an additional 9,936,136 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

