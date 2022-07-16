Rocket Vault-RocketX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $761,116.00 (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the US dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

RVF is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_.

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

