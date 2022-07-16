Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Lowered to C$75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$76.08.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$59.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.86 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.57. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$56.00 and a 52-week high of C$80.85.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.