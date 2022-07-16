Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.3 %

ROST stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.31.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm's revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

