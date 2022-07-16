Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 120 ($1.43) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 155 ($1.84).
WHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 205 ($2.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.20) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warehouse REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 168.75 ($2.01).
Warehouse REIT Price Performance
Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. Warehouse REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 140.20 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 178 ($2.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £605.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.44.
Warehouse REIT Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Warehouse REIT
In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.91), for a total value of £2,574,797.33 ($3,062,318.42). Also, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 17,677 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £30,050.90 ($35,740.84).
About Warehouse REIT
Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.
