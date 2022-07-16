Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 120 ($1.43) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 155 ($1.84).

WHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 205 ($2.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.20) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warehouse REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 168.75 ($2.01).

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Warehouse REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. Warehouse REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 140.20 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 178 ($2.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £605.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.44.

Warehouse REIT Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Warehouse REIT

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.91), for a total value of £2,574,797.33 ($3,062,318.42). In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.91), for a total value of £2,574,797.33 ($3,062,318.42). Also, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 17,677 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £30,050.90 ($35,740.84).

About Warehouse REIT

(Get Rating)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.