Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $205,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of SBR stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 80,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,684. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $90.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 707.91% and a net margin of 95.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.