Safex Cash (SFX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $849.00

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Safex Cash has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $849.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safex Cash has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Safex Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000660 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001338 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Safex Cash Profile
Safex Cash is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 168,329,832 coins and its circulating supply is 163,329,832 coins. Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex. The official website for Safex Cash is safex.io.
Safex Cash Coin Trading
