Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Down 54.6% in June

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the June 15th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

