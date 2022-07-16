Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Up 89.2% in June

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salisbury Bancorp

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salisbury Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

