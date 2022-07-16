Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.56 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

