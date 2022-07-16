San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Up 102.7% in June

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 651,400 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the June 15th total of 321,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJT. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $12,270,000. Finally, Goff John C bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $187,000.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE SJT opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,096.01% and a net margin of 96.13%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Featured Stories

