Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.57

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 102905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,749 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

