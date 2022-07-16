Santiment Network Token (SAN) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Santiment Network Token (SAN) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $35,053.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,117.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (SAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net. Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santiment Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

