Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 4,270 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,227 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 2.8% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $32,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $163.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.92.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.57.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

