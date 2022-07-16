Sather Financial Group Inc Has $49.49 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,611 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 4.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $49,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $101.67 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.55.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $776,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,863,203.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $776,356.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,863,203.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

