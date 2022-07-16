Sather Financial Group Inc Has $61.38 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,158 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 5.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $61,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $164.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.20 and its 200-day moving average is $220.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

