Sather Financial Group Inc Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 293,463 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 507,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 281,323 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,668,000. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 309,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MX shares. StockNews.com lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MX opened at $15.29 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $686.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

