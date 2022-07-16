Sather Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,159 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 3.1% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $36,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

