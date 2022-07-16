Sather Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,678 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

LMT stock opened at $398.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.27. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

