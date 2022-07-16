Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 950 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.23.

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MMM opened at $130.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $203.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

